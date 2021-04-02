Is the stock market open Good Friday?

Apr. 02, 2021 7:08 AM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor31 Comments
  • The stock market will be closed in observance of Good Friday, but the bond market will be open until 2 PM ET due to the release of the monthly jobs report.
  • Good Friday is not a federal holiday.
  • The Labor Department will release March nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Stock index futures are open for trading , but volume is low.
  • Asian markets are gaining after the S&P 500 closed Thursday above 4,000 for the first time.
  • See a weekly breakdown of the S&P's sector performance.
