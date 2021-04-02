Google's Waymo CEO Krafcik exiting role, handing off to co-CEOs
Apr. 02, 2021 3:46 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOG, GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor29 Comments
- John Krafcik - CEO of Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo autonomous-driving unit - is exiting his role to "kick off new adventures."
- He'll be replaced by co-CEOs: Dmitri Dolgov and Tekedra Mawakana, respectively the chief operating officer and chief technology officer at the unit.
- "And I’ll continue to serve as an advisor to Waymo, as you expand the world’s first autonomous public ride-hailing service, Waymo One, and ramp our autonomous delivery product with Waymo Via," Krafcik says in a letter to staff.
- "We’re committed to working alongside you to build, deploy, and commercialize the Waymo Driver and drive the success of our incredible team and this company," Dolgov and Mawakana say in their note to staff.