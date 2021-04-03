Hertz chooses Centerbridge-backed plan to exit bankruptcy

  • Hertz Global (OTCPK:HTZGQ) said it has chosen a proposal from Centerbridge Partners, Warburg Pincus and Dundon Capital Partners to provide the equity capital required to fund Hertz's exit from bankruptcy.
  • The proposed transaction, which remains subject to bankruptcy court approval, will allow the car-rental company to conclude its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case in June, according to a statement.
  • The deal is supported by holders of more than 85% of the company's unsecured notes.
  • Recall March 2, Hertz gets bid to purchase company out of bankruptcy for $4.2B.
