Hertz chooses Centerbridge-backed plan to exit bankruptcy
Apr. 03, 2021 5:22 PM ETHertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ)HTZBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor34 Comments
- Hertz Global (OTCPK:HTZGQ) said it has chosen a proposal from Centerbridge Partners, Warburg Pincus and Dundon Capital Partners to provide the equity capital required to fund Hertz's exit from bankruptcy.
- The proposed transaction, which remains subject to bankruptcy court approval, will allow the car-rental company to conclude its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case in June, according to a statement.
- The deal is supported by holders of more than 85% of the company's unsecured notes.
- Recall March 2, Hertz gets bid to purchase company out of bankruptcy for $4.2B.