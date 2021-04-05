Tribune Publishing likely to say rival $18.50/share bid superior to Alden Global
Apr. 04, 2021 9:03 PM ETTribune Publishing Company (TPCO)TPCOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Tribune Publishing Co.'s (NASDAQ:TPCO) is reportedly likely to say a fully financed $18.50/share rival offer is superior to Alden Global's original $17.25 deal to purchase the newspaper publisher.
- A special committee of Tribune's board is expected to announce that the bid from Choice Hotels International Inc. Chairman Stewart Bainum and Hansjörg Wyss is reasonably likely to lead to a proposal that is superior to Alden’s acquisition, according to a WSJ report. The fully financed offer was submitted late last week.
- The pronouncement by Tribune Publishing will likely mean that Alden Global will have to increase its bid or walk away from the deal.
