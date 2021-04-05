Housing boom continues despite prices at all-time highs
- Stocks aren't the only market to have rallied for much of the last year. In fact, the real estate sector has seen some of the fastest house-price growth in more than a decade and there aren't many communities where prices have fallen since the pandemic. Despite rising costs and mortgage rates, homes are still getting snatched off the market at a record pace, per a new Redfin report. About 59% of homes that went under contract had an accepted offer within two weeks of hitting the market, while more than 40% of homes sold above the original asking price.
- By the numbers: U.S. home prices soared 11.2% in January, their biggest annual increase in 15 years, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national index. The data also "remained consistent with the view that COVID has encouraged potential buyers to move from urban apartments to suburban homes," declared Craig Lazzara, Managing Director and Global Head of Index Investment Strategy at S&P DJI. Roughly one-quarter of American workers are now doing their jobs from home, along with children who are going to school online.
- Flashback to 2007? Not really. Many argue that this time around buyers have higher credit ratings and are putting down more cash up front. Economists also forecast sales to rise again this year, while there are fewer systemic risks and the market is critically undersupplied. New construction hasn't kept up with household demand and buyers are competing fiercely for a limited number of homes. While financial firms are still packaging mortgages as securities, the vast majority of those today have government backing.
- Outlook: "Looking ahead, Biden's infrastructure plan aims to incentivize zoning for multi-family homes, which could increase the supply of affordable homes and provide even more people a path to homeownership," said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. "But there is no guarantee the incentives would be enough for local governments to change their zoning practices."
- Homebuilders say mortgage rates have a ways to rise before they hurt housing sales.
