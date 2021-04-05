Digital Media Solutions sees Q1 and FY 2021 revenue above estimates

  • Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) sees Q1 adjusted revenue in the range of $97M-$100M vs. a consensus of $95.07M.
  • For full-year 2021, DMS now sees revenue between $455M - $465M (prior: $416.7M) vs. a consensus of $417.37M, and EBITDA to $72M - $75M (prior: $70.8M).
  • The company has completed an asset purchase from Crisp Marketing, LLC (dba Crisp Results). DMS and Crisp Results are providers of technology-enabled, data-driven digital performance advertising solutions.
  • "Results were tempered by the adverse impact of significant winter storm-driven power outages and business disruption in Texas and neighboring states during the quarter, causing some customers to shut down for up to one week," says DMS.
  • The company expects minimal impact on full-year estimates, as ad budgets displaced during the storm were not lost and are expected to shift to DMS's Q2, ending June 30.
  • Press Release
