GameStop falls 14% after announcing share offering, preliminary sales results
Apr. 05, 2021
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) announces global sales were up 11% for the nine-week period ended on April 4. Global sales were up 5.3% for the four-week period that ended on February 27 and were 18% higher for the five-week period that ended on April 4.
- The retailer notes that government mandated restrictions resulted in limited operations, primarily in Europe, and that it operated with an approximately 13% decrease in the store base due to its strategic store optimization efforts.
- Shares of GameStop are down 13.77% to $165.00 after the company announced a share offering earlier.