Credit Suisse considers replacing risk chief in wake of Archegos, Greensill
Apr. 05, 2021 7:27 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)CSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) is weighing replacing its chief risk officer, Lara Warner, and planning to review its prime brokerage business, which is part of its investment bank, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The Credit Suisse leaders are sparing CEO Thomas Gottstein in the wake of the bank's billions of losses related to Archegos Capital and Greensill collapsing.
- Credit Suisse ADSs are rising 1.5% in premarket trading.
- The bank is poised to provide an update on the Archegos aftermath, including the futures of top executives such as investment bank head Brian Chin, two of the people told Bloomberg.
- Analysts expect that Credit Suisse will take the biggest hit among banks related to Archegos.
- Previously, Credit Suisse is under pressure, and its dividend and stock buyback plans may be at risk, as the Archegos failure comes after the collapse of Greensill Capital.
This was corrected on 04/05/2021 at 4:52 PM. Corrects ticker in first bullet.