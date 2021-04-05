Tesla leads electric vehicle sector higher

  • Investors continue to rush into electric vehicle stocks after President Biden's $2.3T infrastructure and stimulus plan included an investment of $174B in electric vehicles initiatives.
  • Companies tied to EV charging are of special interest after the Biden Administration pushed for a national network. ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) is up 8.58% in premarket action after gaining more than 11% on Friday, while Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is 4.46% higher premarket and is up more than 17% from the beginning of last week.
  • Other EV movers: Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) +1.89%, Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) +2.59%, Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) +4.82%, Fisker (NYSE:FSR) +2.45% and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) +2.25%.
  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up 7.40% premarket after a strong deliveries report and upgrade from Wedbush Securities.
