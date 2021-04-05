Invitae to acquire Genosity for $200M

  • Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire genomics company Genosity in a bid to accelerate the time to market and decentralization of Invitae's personalized oncology offerings.
  • Under the terms of the deal, Invitae will acquire Genosity for about $200M, consisting of ~$120M in cash and ~$80M in Invitae shares. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.
  • In connection with the transaction, Invitae will grant restricted stock units having a value of up to $15M to certain continuing employees of Genosity.
  • Genosity offers innovative software and laboratory solutions to enable development and deployment of complex sequencing based tests
  • Invitae shares up nearly 10% premarket.
  • SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) is planning a $1.2B investment in Invitae in the form of convertible debt, the Wall Street Journal reports.
