Invitae to acquire Genosity for $200M
Apr. 05, 2021 7:43 AM ETInvitae Corporation (NVTA)NVTA, SFTBYBy: SA News Team8 Comments
- Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire genomics company Genosity in a bid to accelerate the time to market and decentralization of Invitae's personalized oncology offerings.
- Under the terms of the deal, Invitae will acquire Genosity for about $200M, consisting of ~$120M in cash and ~$80M in Invitae shares. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.
- In connection with the transaction, Invitae will grant restricted stock units having a value of up to $15M to certain continuing employees of Genosity.
- Genosity offers innovative software and laboratory solutions to enable development and deployment of complex sequencing based tests
- Invitae shares up nearly 10% premarket.
- SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) is planning a $1.2B investment in Invitae in the form of convertible debt, the Wall Street Journal reports.