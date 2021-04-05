Ford higher after Wells Fargo points to electric push
Apr. 05, 2021 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo starts off coverage on Ford (NYSE:F) with an Overweight rating.
- The firm thinks CEO Jim Farley has already accelerated the previously glacial pace of the Ford turnaround .
- Analyst Colin Langan: "The turnaround is a massive change. Ford is no longer focused on having a product for all markets, but rather focused on delivering products in segments with competitive strength - pickups & SUVs. Ford N America has one of the strongest line-ups in decades with a refreshed F-150, the Mustang Mach E, & new Broncos. Farley also seems to be accelerating Ford's shift to EVs upping planned EV investments to $29bn by2025 and targeting only BEV passenger vehicles in Europe by 2030."
- Wells assigns a price target of $15 to Ford, which works out to 3.5X the 2022 EV to EBITDA estimates.
- Shares of Ford are up 1.48% premarket to $12.35.
