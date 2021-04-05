Ford higher after Wells Fargo points to electric push

Apr. 05, 2021 7:44 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)FBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor15 Comments
  • Wells Fargo starts off coverage on Ford (NYSE:F) with an Overweight rating.
  • The firm thinks CEO Jim Farley has already accelerated the previously glacial pace of the Ford turnaround .
  • Analyst Colin Langan: "The turnaround is a massive change. Ford is no longer focused on having a product for all markets, but rather focused on delivering products in segments with competitive strength - pickups & SUVs. Ford N America has one of the strongest line-ups in decades with a refreshed F-150, the Mustang Mach E, & new Broncos. Farley also seems to be accelerating Ford's shift to EVs upping planned EV investments to $29bn by2025 and targeting only BEV passenger vehicles in Europe by 2030."
  • Wells assigns a price target of $15 to Ford, which works out to 3.5X the 2022 EV to EBITDA estimates.
  • Shares of Ford are up 1.48% premarket to $12.35.
  • Last week: Self-driving startup Argo AI is said to consider IPO this year.
