Schwab added to Goldman Conviction List on momentum, balance sheet potential
Apr. 05, 2021 7:51 AM ETThe Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)SCHWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance adds Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to the firm's Conviction List on SCHW's business momentum, potential for strong balance sheet growth, improving rate backdrop, and increasing market probabilities of future short-term rate increases.
- SCHW rises 2.8% in premarket trading.
- Lifts price target to $77 from $67.
- "We believe the market will continue to look towards the high end of historical valuation ranges given short-term rates remain at zero (leading to significant optionality) and the stock has lagged the improvement in fundamentals quarter to date," Nance writes.
- Expects SCHW Q1 adjusted EPS to beat Visible Alpha consensus of 74 cents driven by higher net interest income, and trading on strong retail engagement on margin loans, securities lending and trading, offset by pressure on securities yields with reinvestment rates staying depressed for most of the quarter.
- See Schwab's total return vs. S&P 500, IBKR and MS (which owns E*Trade) in the past year in chart below.
- SA contributor Andrew Sather says SCHW's business models scales as its ideal customer, Millennials, grow in wealth and age.