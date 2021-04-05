Spotify loses Citi bear on stronger than expected subscriber adds

Apr. 05, 2021 7:55 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)SPOTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • With an improving view on valuation and subscriber growth, Citi upgrades Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from Sell to Neutral with a $310 price target.
  • Analyst Jason Bazinet cites Sensor Tower app download data, which implies that Spotify might show a small subscriber beat in the upcoming quarter rather than the miss that the firm had estimated.
  • Bazinet now expects 3-6M Premium net adds in Q1 versus the firm's prior estimate of flattish to 3M net adds.
  • SPOT shares are up 1.8% pre-market to $278.
  • Recent news: Last week Spotify acquired the Locker Room app to boost its live audio efforts.
