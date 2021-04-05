Spotify loses Citi bear on stronger than expected subscriber adds
Apr. 05, 2021
- With an improving view on valuation and subscriber growth, Citi upgrades Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from Sell to Neutral with a $310 price target.
- Analyst Jason Bazinet cites Sensor Tower app download data, which implies that Spotify might show a small subscriber beat in the upcoming quarter rather than the miss that the firm had estimated.
- Bazinet now expects 3-6M Premium net adds in Q1 versus the firm's prior estimate of flattish to 3M net adds.
- SPOT shares are up 1.8% pre-market to $278.
- Recent news: Last week Spotify acquired the Locker Room app to boost its live audio efforts.