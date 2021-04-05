Athene cut to Neutral by JPMorgan as caution increases for life insurers
Apr. 05, 2021 8:06 AM ETAthene Holding Ltd. (ATH)ATHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar downgrades Athene (NYSE:ATH) to Neutral as the analyst's outlook on life insurers turns more cautious after the group's recent strong stock performance.
- "We expect long-term business fundamentals to stay lackluster, marked by weak ROEs, modest top-line growth, and high tail risk," Bhullar writes about life insurance stocks in a note to clients.
- Sees Q1 earnings pressured by elevated COVID deaths.
- For the group, Bhullar is trimming EPS forecasts for Q1 and 2021 to reflect higher than previously assumed COVID deaths and lower accretion from buybacks given the uptick in stock prices in Q1. That's partly offset by the benefit of the strong equity market on fees and alternative investment income.
- Bullar's Neutral rating aligns with the Quant rating; and is more cautious than the average Wall Street analyst rating of Bullish (2 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 6 Neutral).