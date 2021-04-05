Norfolk acquisition latest catalyst for Resideo shares

Apr. 05, 2021 8:07 AM ETResideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI)REZIBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • Resideo (NYSE:REZI) shares are on the move again, starting the week up 1%, following a 5% climb on Thursday after an acquisition announcement.
  • Norfolk Wire & Electronics will complement the company's offerings and expand its reach into growth markets in the mid-Atlantic region.
  • The deal will also strengthen the Resideo's "local bulk product availability and custom cutting services" and will become a part of its ADI Global Distribution business.
  • Shares of Resideo climbed nearly 40% during the first quarter. The Quant rating on REZI is Very Bullish.
