RenalytixAI's KidneyIntelX is more effective in identifying kidney disease than standard of care
Apr. 05, 2021 RenalytixAI (NASDAQ:RNLX)
- RenalytixAI (NASDAQ:RNLX) announces that KidneyIntelX more accurately predicted progressive kidney function decline and kidney failure in a multi-center, diverse cohort of 1,146 type 2 diabetes patients with early-stage kidney disease versus the current standard of care.
- Notably, KidneyIntelX was observed to be highly effective at both ends of the risk spectrum. In the study, KidneyIntelX more accurately identified and segmented patients into three risk categories (low, intermediate and high) when compared to clinical models.
- The positive predictive value (PPV) for progressive decline in kidney function was 69% for those scored as high-risk by KidneyIntelX vs. 40% identified as highest-risk by KDIGO categorization.
- This is a 72% improvement compared to standard of care. In addition, only 7% of those scored as low-risk by KidneyIntelX experienced progression (i.e., negative predictive value of 93%).