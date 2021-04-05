500.com trades high on preference shares issuance
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) trades 6.9% higher premarket after entering into a share exchange agreement with Bee Computing shareholders wherein the former expects to issue 45.8M of its Class A ordinary shares valued at $2.182/share corresponding to $21.82/ADS leading to a total consideration of $100M to selling shareholders and R&D team members.
- The ordinary shares represent ~8.18% of the company's total outstanding share capital as of Mar. 31, 2021.
- Post the share exchange agreement, the company shall issue at the first closing (expected to occur in 2Q21) 16M shares of $35M worth of its Class A ordinary shares to selling shareholders; at the subsequent closing it will issue 29.8M or $65M worth of its Class A ordinary shares.
- The company plans to invest a minimum of $30M in Bee Computing to develop cryptocurrency mining chips and mining machines after first closing.