Tribune Publishing confirms rival $18.50/bid superior to Alden Global deal
Apr. 05, 2021 8:15 AM ETTribune Publishing Company (TPCO)TPCOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Tribune Publishing Co.'s (NASDAQ:TPCO) confirmed a report from yesterday that a $18.50/share rival offer is likely be superior to Alden Global's original $17.25 deal to purchase the newspaper publisher. Tribune gained 1.5% in premarket trading.
- A special committee of Tribune's board announced that the bid from Choice Hotels International Inc. Chairman Stewart Bainum and Hansjörg Wyss is reasonably likely to lead to a proposal that is "superior" to Alden’s acquisition, according to a statement.
- The special committee's determination allows Tribune to engage in discussions and provide diligence information the rival bidder, though doesn't allow Tribune to terminate the Alden merger agreement or enter into a new agreement with the alternative buyer.
