Ebang stock pops after cryptocurrency exchange launch
Apr. 05, 2021 8:20 AM ETEbang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)EBONBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) officially launches its cryptocurrency exchange EBONEX.
- The company previously announced plans to launch the regulatory compliant exchange during the first quarter. The website and beta version of hte app popped up last month.
- “The official launch of our cryptocurrency exchange is the result of our continuing investment in research and development. In recent years we have made a considerable investment in R&D talent recruiting, as well as product innovation and iteration. The launch of our cryptocurrency exchange business will not only expand the revenue sources from our cryptocurrency business, but also optimize the development of our blockchain industry chain," says CEO Dong Hu.
- EBON shares are up 10.4% pre-market to $7.81.
- Press release.