Health Canada approves electroCore's gammaCore Sapphire for migraine and cluster headache
Apr. 05, 2021 8:29 AM ETelectroCore, Inc. (ECOR)ECORBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Health Canada has granted regulatory approval to electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) for the promotion and sale of the gammaCore Sapphire family of products in Canada for prevention and therapeutic treatment of migraine and cluster headache.
- Pursuant to an exclusive distribution agreement announced on January 26, 2021, RSK Medical will serve as the exclusive distributor of the gammaCore Sapphire non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator in Canada, supplying therapy to patients suffering with primary headache disorders.
- The initial term of the agreement is three years, and the agreement contains customary terms and conditions, including minimum purchase commitments.
- Shares are up 10.4% PM.