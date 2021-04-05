Health Canada approves electroCore's gammaCore Sapphire for migraine and cluster headache

Apr. 05, 2021 8:29 AM ETelectroCore, Inc. (ECOR)ECORBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Health Canada has granted regulatory approval to electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) for the promotion and sale of the gammaCore Sapphire family of products in Canada for prevention and therapeutic treatment of migraine and cluster headache.
  • Pursuant to an exclusive distribution agreement announced on January 26, 2021, RSK Medical will serve as the exclusive distributor of the gammaCore Sapphire non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator in Canada, supplying therapy to patients suffering with primary headache disorders.
  • The initial term of the agreement is three years, and the agreement contains customary terms and conditions, including minimum purchase commitments.
  • Shares are up 10.4% PM.
