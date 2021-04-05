Ionis initiates rare neurodegenerative disorder late-stage study
Apr. 05, 2021 9:02 AM ETIonis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)IONSBy: SA News Team
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) announces the initiation of a Phase 3 clinical trial of ION363 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) with mutations in the fused in sarcoma gene (FUS).
- ALS is a rare, rapidly progressing and fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects about 55K people globally.
- Patients with a mutation in the FUS gene develop a rare form of ALS, referred to as FUS-ALS, which is the most common cause of juvenile-onset ALS.
- The Phase 3 trial is a global, multi-center study in up to 64 patients. Part one of the trial will consist of patients randomized to receive a multi-dose regimen of ION363 or placebo for 29 weeks, followed by part two, which will be an open-label period in which all patients in the trial will receive ION363 for 73 weeks.
- Shares up nearly 1% premarket.