Agrify announces receipt of $3.5M purchase contract with WhiteCloud
Apr. 05, 2021 9:13 AM ETAgrify Corporation (AGFY)AGFYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) has received a $3.5M purchase order from LNP, an existing customer doing business as WhiteCloud Botanicals, to include new phases of facility design and build-out as well as 132 more of Agrify’s Vertical Farming Units.
- Additionally, the agreement will include three years of recurring SaaS revenue for use of the Agrify Insights™ software platform.
- The initial build-out process is expected to commence in April 2021, with a target for completion in Q4 2021.
- "With the addition of 132 of our upgraded VFUs, we believe they will continue to excel and elevate the quality of their flower, providing their customers with superior products.” said Raymond Chang, CEO of Agrify.
- Shares are up 3.01% premarket to $13.