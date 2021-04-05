Yellen to push for global minimum corporate tax rate

Apr. 05, 2021 9:14 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor15 Comments
  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to make the case for a global minimum corporate tax rate, Axios reports, part of the Biden Administration's strategy to gather support for it $2T+ infrastructure plan.
  • If the U.S. can convince enough other countries to agree to a minimum corporate tax rate, it will weaken opposition argument that raising the corporate tax rate will incentivize companies to relocate to other countries with lower tax rates.
  • President Biden is seeking to boost the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, partly undoing former President Trump's tax reform package that cut it to 21% from 35%.
  • The average corporate rate in the G7 is 24%, according to the Tax Foundation.
  • Yellen is set to speak to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs today at 11:00 AM ET.
