Resonant rallies on extending licensing agreement with Tier-1 Chinese foundry partner
Apr. 05, 2021 9:25 AM ET Resonant Inc. (RESN) By: Pranav Ghumatkar
- Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) trades higher premarket on extending its licensing agreement with an existing Tier-1 Chinese foundry partner, providing prepaid royalties for multiple RF filter designs.
- The new licensed bands leverage Resonant’s current standard product library, allowing a quick time to market for customers.
- The agreement carries upfront prepaid royalties, as well as additional per unit royalties, after minimum production volumes are exceeded.
- "Our goal with this agreement, as with all of our industry partnerships, is to help our partners optimize their fabrication processes while decreasing production costs, and ultimately deliver a superior product to the market.” said George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant.
- Shares +5.74% premarket to $4.60.