Wayfair commits $30M investment to social impact causes

Apr. 05, 2021 9:25 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)WBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Wayfair (NYSE:W) says it committing to make $30M in social impact investing.
  • The tally includes a $20M investment in the Black Economic Development Fund aimed at Black-led financial institutions, anchor institutions and businesses to improve access to capital and expand economic opportunity for Black communities. The remaining $10M will be reserved for future investment to be announced at a later date.
  • The company says the investments are part of its ongoing focus on enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion.
  • W +0.56% premarket to $339.90.
  • Read more info on the social impact investing plan.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.