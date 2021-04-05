Wayfair commits $30M investment to social impact causes
Wayfair Inc. (W)
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) says it committing to make $30M in social impact investing.
- The tally includes a $20M investment in the Black Economic Development Fund aimed at Black-led financial institutions, anchor institutions and businesses to improve access to capital and expand economic opportunity for Black communities. The remaining $10M will be reserved for future investment to be announced at a later date.
- The company says the investments are part of its ongoing focus on enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion.
- W +0.56% premarket to $339.90.
