Azure Power divests non-core solar rooftop portfolio to Radiance Renewables
Apr. 05, 2021 9:32 AM ETAzure Power Global Limited (AZRE)AZREBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) signed a binding agreement to sell its non-core solar rooftop portfolio to Radiance Renewables, for $73.5M, subject to purchase price adjustments.
- Proceeds are expected to be received before Dec. 31, 2021.
- Radiance is India's leading providers of competitive renewable energy solutions for commercial, industrial and residential customers and a 100% subsidiary of the Green Growth Equity Fund, India's leading Climate fund, managed by EverSource Capital.
- The rooftop portfolio generated $4.5M in EBITDA for the 12 months ending Dec. 30, 2020; excluding rooftop revenues new FY22 revenue guidance is $236-$249M.
- In addition, the company now expects G&A (excluding stock compensation expenses and transaction costs) to be ~$20M vs. earlier guidance of $22M inclusive of the rooftop portfolio.
- It expects to take an estimated $40-$60M one-time charge subject to purchase price adjustments and other conditions related to this sale.
- As part of the sale agreement, 48.6% of the equity ownership in the 42.7 MWs (part of the Restricted Groups) will be transferred to Radiance, and the remaining will be transferred post refinancing of its Green Bonds.
- "The sale of this non-strategic portfolio allows us to enhance returns on invested capital through efficiency gains and cost optimisation whilst recycling capital into higher return, committed projects," CEO Mr. Ranjit Gupta commented.