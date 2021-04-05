Corning stock climbs after Samsung extends stake for another seven years
- In 2014, Samsung Display (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) invested in Corning (NYSE:GLW) and received preferred shares, convertible after seven years and equivalent to an approximately 7.5% ownership stake.
- The companies are now entering into a new seven-year agreement that starts with Samsung converting all of its preferred shares to 115M common shares, representing a 13% Corning stake on an as-converted basis.
- Corning will purchase 35M of those shares, taking Samsung's stake down to about 9%. Corning can make the purchases over the course of two years.
- The initial repurchase will close this month and will reduce Corning's fully diluted share count by 35M shares or 4%.
- Samsung Display will keep its Corning stake until at least 2028.
- “The transaction eliminates the entire class of preferred shares, improves our capital structure, is accretive to EPS, and reduces our aggregate dividend commitment. We’ve seized a great opportunity for the company and for our shareholders,” says Corning CFO Tony Tripeny.
- Corning shares are up 2.3% to $45.01.
