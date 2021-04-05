ThredUp falls on down day for online apparel sector
Apr. 05, 2021 10:37 AM ETStitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX), REAL, POSH, TDUPSFIX, REAL, POSH, TDUPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Online apparel retail is having a rough day with Stitch Fix (SFIX -3.9%), RealReal (REAL -3.7%), Poshmark (POSH -4.7%) and ThredUp (TDUP -6.4%) all lower to start the week.
- The declines are being run up against a broad market that is rallying briskly.
- Looking ahead, some analysts have been warning that the rush of competition in the online apparel sector could cut into margins as customer acquisition costs go higher and pricing pressures increases.
