Morgan Stanley defends its call for staples over discretionary
Apr. 05, 2021 10:58 AM ETConsumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP), XLYXLP, XLYBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley argued last week there's a faster transition to mid-cycle dynamics than most are appreciating and that Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) is now preferable to Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY).
- That surprised many, including Morgan Stanley's clients, with the call getting "more push back than normal."
- Clients felt the call was a bit to early and were also worried about margin pressure in Staples, they said.
- But the team is out today defending that call.
- "Staples may actually be a more target rich environment given lower than appreciated bumps from the COVID-economy and relative valuations," equity strategists led by Michael J. Wilson write in a note.
- Among client concerns they answered:
- Payback from the COVID-economy and nesting. About 60% of Discretionary sector's market cap had 2Q20 sales up more than 10% y/y, "far ahead of Staples, which was in the single digits."
- Rising costs. The average Staples stock "has a better grasp on volatile costs and more experience managing through periods of rising costs," while "the median Staples stock is trading at a discount to the market in line with long term troughs, while the median Discretionary stock is trading above long term averages."
- Discretionary benefiting from unleashed savings. "We see a much higher number of Discretionary stocks as having rerated substantially vs the market and with meaningful downside to targets and relatively few Staples firms. In other words, there's a lot of good news in the price."
- Seeking Alpha contributor Hale Stewart argues that investors should wait for XLP to "move through the highs from last fall before taking a position."