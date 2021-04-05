Morgan Stanley defends its call for staples over discretionary

Apr. 05, 2021 10:58 AM ETConsumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP), XLYXLP, XLYBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
  • Morgan Stanley argued last week there's a faster transition to mid-cycle dynamics than most are appreciating and that Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) is now preferable to Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY).
  • That surprised many, including Morgan Stanley's clients, with the call getting "more push back than normal."
  • Clients felt the call was a bit to early and were also worried about margin pressure in Staples, they said.
  • But the team is out today defending that call.
  • "Staples may actually be a more target rich environment given lower than appreciated bumps from the COVID-economy and relative valuations," equity strategists led by Michael J. Wilson write in a note.
  • Among client concerns they answered:
  1. Payback from the COVID-economy and nesting. About 60% of Discretionary sector's market cap had 2Q20 sales up more than 10% y/y, "far ahead of Staples, which was in the single digits."
  2. Rising costs. The average Staples stock "has a better grasp on volatile costs and more experience managing through periods of rising costs," while "the median Staples stock is trading at a discount to the market in line with long term troughs, while the median Discretionary stock is trading above long term averages."
  3. Discretionary benefiting from unleashed savings. "We see a much higher number of Discretionary stocks as having rerated substantially vs the market and with meaningful downside to targets and relatively few Staples firms. In other words, there's a lot of good news in the price."

