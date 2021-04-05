SPAC dMY Technology II jumps after NFL deal with Genius Sports, PT boost at Craig-Hallum
Apr. 05, 2021 11:01 AM ETGenius Sports Limited (GENI), HZONGENI, HZONBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor9 Comments
- SPAC dMY Technology II (NYSE:DMYD) soared 25% after NFL announced late Thursday a deal with Genius Sports to be its new data rights partner.
- Terms weren't given, though CNBC reported that it's a 4 year cash and equity deal with options. The agreement may be valued at over $1B over the life of the contract if additional years are tacked on.
- Craig-Hallum analyst Ryan Sigdahl raised DMYD's price target to $30 from $25 and reiterated his buy rating on the news and sees the NFL announcement as a transformative deal that may lead to significant upside to revenue in addition to a higher multiple due to its improved competitive positioning.
- Horizon Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:HZON), which is reportedly in a deal to take Sportradar public, fell 3.2% as Genius Sports is replacing Sportradar with the new contract. The NFL has had an agreement with Sportradar to provide data since 2015.
- Recall March 5, DMY Technology Group rolls out new SPAC after previous ones gain some 60%.