SPAC dMY Technology II jumps after NFL deal with Genius Sports, PT boost at Craig-Hallum

  • SPAC dMY Technology II (NYSE:DMYD) soared 25% after NFL announced late Thursday a deal with Genius Sports to be its new data rights partner.
  • Terms weren't given, though CNBC reported that it's a 4 year cash and equity deal with options. The agreement may be valued at over $1B over the life of the contract if additional years are tacked on.
  • Craig-Hallum analyst Ryan Sigdahl raised DMYD's price target to $30 from $25 and reiterated his buy rating on the news and sees the NFL announcement as a transformative deal that may lead to significant upside to revenue in addition to a higher multiple due to its improved competitive positioning.
  • Horizon Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:HZON), which is reportedly in a deal to take Sportradar public, fell 3.2% as Genius Sports is replacing Sportradar with the new contract. The NFL has had an agreement with Sportradar to provide data since 2015.
  • Recall March 5, DMY Technology Group rolls out new SPAC after previous ones gain some 60%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.