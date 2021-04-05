180 Degree Capital announces preliminary +28% and +1.60/share growth in its public portfolio for Q1
Apr. 05, 2021 11:04 AM ET180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN)TURNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- 180 Degree Capital (TURN +3.1%) provides a preliminary update on its performance during the 1Q21.
- Company’s preliminary +28% gross total return equates to an estimated increase in value of approximately +$16.6M, or +1.60 per share.
- As of December 31, 2020, Company’s privately held portfolio was fair valued at $38.7M. Company says with information available to them as of this release, the gains in public portfolio will lead to an increase in net asset value per share (‘NAV’) as of March 31, 2021 from $9.28 as of December 31, 2021.
- Preliminary gross total returns of separately managed account of +20.7%, equivalent to an increase of $6.8M.
- Company ended the quarter with ~$74M in cash and securities of publicly traded companies, or $7.13 per share, an increase of ~24% from the end of 2020