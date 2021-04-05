Data443 announces new contract for providing data security & transport services

Apr. 05, 2021 11:11 AM ETData443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (ATDS)ATDSBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCPK:ATDS +4.2%) announced its latest contract for providing data security services to a major global merchant and payment processing provider which is part of one the world’s largest banks.
  • In the upcoming one year, new contract is expected to yield over $200K to Data443.
  • "This deal comes after our recent launch of Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager, which continues to gather significant interest due to its unique three step capability to: Classify & Identify Data; Encrypt and Protect Data; and then finally, Recover the Data and the device it is on," founder & CEO Jason Remillard commented.
