Russia drops threat to block Twitter, extends service slowdown into May

Apr. 05, 2021 11:18 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Russia has dropped a threat to block Twitter (TWTR -1.1%) in the country, giving it another several weeks to delete banned content, though it will extend a slowdown on the service.
  • The country will keep throttling the speed of Twitter, a move it has made since March, until May 15.
  • Russia's Roskomnadzor watchdog discusses the move by saying Twitter is now deleting banned content faster than it had before - though at 81 hours on average, still much longer than the 24 hours that Russian law demands.
  • The two sides held a videoconference on April 1.
  • "It was a productive discussion about how we can both work to ensure that reports of such illegal content are dealt with expeditiously," Twitter says.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.