Russia drops threat to block Twitter, extends service slowdown into May
Apr. 05, 2021 11:18 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Russia has dropped a threat to block Twitter (TWTR -1.1%) in the country, giving it another several weeks to delete banned content, though it will extend a slowdown on the service.
- The country will keep throttling the speed of Twitter, a move it has made since March, until May 15.
- Russia's Roskomnadzor watchdog discusses the move by saying Twitter is now deleting banned content faster than it had before - though at 81 hours on average, still much longer than the 24 hours that Russian law demands.
- The two sides held a videoconference on April 1.
- "It was a productive discussion about how we can both work to ensure that reports of such illegal content are dealt with expeditiously," Twitter says.