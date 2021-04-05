Janet Yellen asks other nations to avoid removing fiscal support too early
Apr. 05, 2021 11:19 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calls on other countries to refrain from tightening fiscal policy too early in order to support a strong global economy.
- She spoke in an online speech sponsored by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.
- She also makes the case for a global minimum corporate tax in an effort to end the "race to the bottom."
- It's part of the Biden administration's to promote its $2T+ infrastructure package; President Biden is seeking to increase the corporate tax rate to 28% from its current rate of 21%.
- Event ends at 11:47 AM ET.
- "Together we can use a global minimum tax to make sure the global economy thrives based on a more level playing field in the taxation of multinational corporations, and spurs innovation, growth, and prosperity," she said in her prepared speech.
- Her remarks highlight the Biden Administration's re-engagement with allies after the Trump administration pulled back from the global community.
- "For the United States to prosper, our neighbors too must prosper," Yellen said in her prepared remarks. "The challenges are global and no one country will be successful if it goes at it in isolation."
- But not all relationships with all countries will be totally cooperative. "Our economic relationship with China, like our broader relationship with China, will be competitive where it should be, collaborative where it can be, and adversarial where it must be," Yellen said.
- 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 basis point to 1.71%, reversing an earlier increase. (Update at 11:43 AM ET).
- Yellen said she doubts the $1.9T American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year will be inflationary. And repeats the Fed's recent concerns that inflation has been too low, not too high.
- "I do think we have the fiscal space to act boldly," she said, adding that it's "important to learn the lessons from the 2008 financial crisis." In other words, by not providing enough fiscal support and by withdrawing monetary support too early, the subsequent recovery went very slowly.
- The administration is also "working to ensure that climate risk is integrated into the financial system so that financial institutions, regulators, and investors can make informed decisions," she said. (Updated at 11:32 AM ET)
- Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to click here to join the separate political discussion.