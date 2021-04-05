Molecular Templates drops 25% on discontinuation of lead asset in lymphoma (updated)

  • Shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) are down 25% after the company announced it was discontinuing development of its lead asset, MT-3724, in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
  • MT-3724 is an immunotoxin known as an engineered toxin body ("ETB") that targets CD20.
  • The candidate was first under under a partial clinical hold, and then a full clinical hold last month.
  • Molecular Templates also said that Takeda (NYSE:TAK) turned over full rights to TAK-169, an ETB targeting CD38.
  • The company said it will focus its development efforts on ETB candidates MT-5111, MT-6402, and TAK-169.
  • Despite the setback, Barclays views the move as a positive for Molecular Therapeutics as it allows the company to prioritize higher impact programs.
  • Barclays has an overweight rating and a $14 price target on shares.
  • Jefferies is also bullish on Molecular Therapeutics and has a $20 price target.
  • "We like the sole focus on next-gen ETB products – '5111 (HER2), '169, and '6402 (PDL1) – as they should generate a bigger therapeutic window," according to a note to investors today.
