Molecular Templates drops 25% on discontinuation of lead asset in lymphoma (updated)
Apr. 05, 2021 11:27 AM ETMolecular Templates, Inc. (MTEM)MTEM, TAKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) are down 25% after the company announced it was discontinuing development of its lead asset, MT-3724, in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
- MT-3724 is an immunotoxin known as an engineered toxin body ("ETB") that targets CD20.
- The candidate was first under under a partial clinical hold, and then a full clinical hold last month.
- Molecular Templates also said that Takeda (NYSE:TAK) turned over full rights to TAK-169, an ETB targeting CD38.
- The company said it will focus its development efforts on ETB candidates MT-5111, MT-6402, and TAK-169.
- Despite the setback, Barclays views the move as a positive for Molecular Therapeutics as it allows the company to prioritize higher impact programs.
- Barclays has an overweight rating and a $14 price target on shares.
- Jefferies is also bullish on Molecular Therapeutics and has a $20 price target.
- "We like the sole focus on next-gen ETB products – '5111 (HER2), '169, and '6402 (PDL1) – as they should generate a bigger therapeutic window," according to a note to investors today.