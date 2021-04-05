Global Semiconductor sales up 14.7% Y/Y in February
- Worldwide sales of semiconductor rose 14.7% Y/Y, but declined 1.0% M/M to $39.6B in February, reported by Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).
- Regionally, Y/Y sales increased across all markets: China +18.9%, Asia Pacific/All Other +18.2%, the Americas +9.7%, Japan +7.6%, and Europe +6.8%;
- On M/M sales increased in Asia Pacific/All Other +1.5% and Europe +0.8%, held flat in China, and decreased in Japan -3.4% and the Americas -5.9%.
- “Global semiconductor sales during the first two months of the year have outpaced sales from early in 2020, when the pandemic began to spread in parts of the world,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Sales into the China market saw the largest year-to-year growth, largely because sales there were down substantially early last year.”
