Triumph Bancorp stock climbs after B. Riley upgrades due to HubTran deal
Apr. 05, 2021 12:04 PM ETTriumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK)TBK, KREBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) jumps 13% after B. Riley analyst Steve Moss upgrades the stock to Buy from Neutral, reflecting its acquisition of HubTran that will transform its business model.
- "The new business model has the potential longer term to generate several hundred million in revenue, that is balance sheet light and warrants a sharply higher multiple in our view," writes Moss in a note.
- The acquisition will result in a payment network that handles $33B in volume and should turn TriumphPay into open-loop payment network that will seek to collect interchange income with an addressable market of $150B-$175B, he analyst explained.
- Boosts price target to $110 from $85; the new target values bank at $56 and TriumphPay at $54.
- See TBK stock activity in the past five days vs. SPY and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE):