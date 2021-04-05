Arizona Metals upsizes bought deal private placement to up to C$21M
Apr. 05, 2021 12:06 PM ETArizona Metals Corp. (AZMCF)AZMCFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Arizona Metals (OTCQX:AZMCF -2.8%) entered into an amended agreement with Stifel GMP and Clarus Securities on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters to increase the size of its earlier announced offering wherein underwriters agreed to purchase on a bought deal private placement basis 8.6M special warrants at C$2.10/special warrant for total gross proceeds of C$18.06M.
- Underwriters will be granted over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1.4M special warrants on or prior to the date that is 48 hours prior to closing date.
- Each Special Warrant is entitled to receive one unit of the company which consists of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant; each warrant is entitled to purchase one share at C$3 for a year from offer close date.
- Net proceeds to be used for funding exploration and development work at the Kay Mine Copper-Gold VMS Project in Arizona, and for general corporate purposes.
- Offer scheduled to close on or about Apr.22.