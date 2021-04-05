Diebold Nixdorf sells Asia Pacific Electronic Security Business to Convergint Technologies
Apr. 05, 2021 12:18 PM ETDiebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD)DBDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Convergint Technologies announces the acquisition of Diebold Nixdorf’s (DBD +0.6%) Asia Pacific Electronic Security Business.
- Diebold Nixdorf’s Asia Pacific Electronic Security Business provides comprehensive security solutions for financial, retail, and other verticals across the APAC region.
- “Over the years, we have organically grown our electronic security business to become a leading provider of security solutions across markets in APAC. We are tremendously excited to join the Convergint and ICD family. With the combination of two strong integrators, we will be well-positioned to expand our business offerings and presence across the region to better serve our customers,” commented Ashish Jaiswal, Vice President Electronic Security, Asia Pacific, Diebold Nixdorf.