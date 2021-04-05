Plymouth Industrial reports strong leasing activity in Q1

  • Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM +1.4%) leased a total of almost 1.26M square feet in Q1 2021, with 1.15M of those square feet associated with leases with terms of at least six months.
  • Includes 892K square feet of renewal leases and 261K square feet of new leases.
  • The leasing activity includes a 12.0% increase in rental rates on a cash basis from those leases.
  • "We are experiencing strong leasing momentum as we are able to capture more of the embedded rent growth in our portfolio and our markets, and we have already addressed over 68% of our lease expirations for 2021," said CEO and Co-Founder Jeff Witherall.
  • As of March 31, 2021, PLYM had 96.6% occupancy rate on its total portfolio.
  • Collected more than 99.0% of its contractual rent for Q1, consistent with historical trends.
  • During Q1, PLYM closed on the acquisition of five industrial buildings, totaling ~1.4M square feet, for a total of $61.0M.
  • SA contributor Gen Alpha explains why PLM's discount is undeserved.
