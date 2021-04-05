Iveric Bio Chairman to step down
- IVERIC bio (ISEE -2.6%) says its co-founder and Executive Chairman David R. Guyer is stepping down from the board after the company’s 2021 Annual Stockholder Meeting scheduled for May 19, 2021. Dr. Guyer is set to rejoin SV Health Investors as a Venture Partner.
- Since the inception of the company, Dr. Guyer has served as the Chairman of Iveric’s Board of Directors for 14 years leading the company from its IPO to becoming a late-stage biotech focused on retinal diseases.
- Commenting on his decision Dr. Guyer said: “I am very excited about Iveric's Phase 3 program of Zimura for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and look forward to continuing to serve the company as a Senior Advisor.”
- Iveric expects to complete the enrollment for the GATHER2 clinical trial of Zimura for the indication in Q3 2021, the company announced in March.