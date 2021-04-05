Leidos Holdings gains after Goldman upgrade, SAIC, Parsons higher despite downgrades
Apr. 05, 2021 1:06 PM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), SAIC, PSNLDOS, SAIC, PSNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) rose 3.8% after Goldman Sachs upgraded to buy from neutral, citing the fastest organic growth in its coverage universe over the next two years, helped by strong bookings.
- Goldman also sees significant upside to the 2021 free cash flow guidance of the IT services provider, with a "valuation we believe doesn't reflect the strengthening relative fundamentals," analyst Gavin Parsons wrote in a note.
- PT raised to $116 from $111.
- Goldman simultaneously cuts Science Applications (NYSE:SAIC) to neutral from buy, writing that growth has improved at a "much slower pace" than expected and below what strong bookings would imply. In addition, potential for margin expansion seems more limited than originally expected.
- PT cut to $89 from $96.
- Parsons Corp. (NYSE:PSN) was also cut to neutral from buy as the company is likely to "under-grow" its competitors. The stock has "re-rated" despite disappointing 2021 forecast and is near Goldman's price target.
- PT remains $43.
- SAIC gained 2.5%, while Parsons rose 1%.
- Recall March 26, SAIC downgraded at Stifel after earnings reveals unique challenges.