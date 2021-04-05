ViacomCBS buying Chilevisión from WarnerMedia
Apr. 05, 2021 1:31 PM ETViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), T.PAVIAC, VIACA, TBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor142 Comments
- ViacomCBS (VIAC -3.1%, VIACA -2.2%) global unit ViacomCBS Networks International has agreed to acquire Chilevisión from WarnerMedia (T +0.6%).
- Financial terms weren't disclosed, though the purchase is being paid out of ViacomCBS cash on hand.
- The deal marks another asset shed by WarnerMedia and an expansion of the VCNI footprint in Latin America.
- It includes Chilevisión's free-to-air network, and also boosts VCNI's streaming business with a new premium content library to feed the need for Spanish-language content across platforms including Paramount Plus and Pluto TV.
- Chilevisión attracted approximately 24% of viewership in 2020.