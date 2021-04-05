Top Glove continues rectification work to address allegations of forced labor
- In response to the decision by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (“CBP”) to seize disposable gloves manufactured by Top Glove (OTCPK:TGLVY +1.4%) (OTC:TPGVF -19.7%) due to forced labor charges, the company says no new such cases were found.
- With CBP requesting the company to address the issues, Top Glove is working on rectification and verification work related to earlier findings, the company announced in a regulatory filing with Bursa Malaysia.
- The ongoing work addresses the issues including identity documents held by recruitment agents affecting less than 1% of its workforce.
- No new disposable gloves have been seized following the initial order Top Glove says, adding that the decision is unlikely to affect the company’s financial or operational performance.
- Expanding upon the previous directive made in July 2020, CBP issued a Withhold Release Order on Top Glove on March 29.