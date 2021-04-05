IMAX gains after monster film brings best weekend in more than a year
Apr. 05, 2021 4:35 PM ETIMAX Corporation (IMAX)IMAX, T, AMC, CNNWF, CNK, MCS, RDI, CPXGF, NCMIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor34 Comments
- IMAX gained 4.5% today off its best domestic opening weekend in more than a year, thanks to the release of Godzilla vs. Kong.
- The film gave a jump-start to what has been a moribund domestic box office, drawing $11.6M for the weekend and $48.5M over the five-day opening period.
- IMAX drew $4.5M of that on 284 screens; more than 1,000 domestic shows were sold out over the five days, nearly 25% of IMAX showtimes in that time frame. And that despite capacity limitations in some locations of 25% and the simultaneous release of the film on HBO Max (NYSE:T).
- Globally, IMAX saw $13M across all markets from the film over the period.
- Analysts and observers have generally agreed that IMAX will benefit disproportionately from the return to theaters of blockbuster films, which favor its large screen format compared against the alternative of home viewing.
- Elsewhere in cinema stocks today: (AMC +13.4%), Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF +5.3%), Cinemark (CNK +7.1%), Marcus (MCS +4.8%), Reading International (RDI +7.2%); Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF +1.5%), National CineMedia (NCMI +4.4%).