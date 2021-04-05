Consolidated Communications reprices term loan
Apr. 05, 2021 Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL)
- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) wholly-owned subsidiary completed a repricing of its existing term loan, due October 2027.
- The company entered into a second amendment to its credit agreement to refinance $999.9M of its Term Loan B at LIBOR plus 3.50% with a 0.75% LIBOR floor.
- The repricing of the term loan reduced the combined interest rate margin and LIBOR floor by 1.5%.
- The repricing combined with recent notes offering is expected to reduce annual cash interest by ~$18M annually and ~$14M in annual term loan amortization.
- The term loan maturity date is October 2027.
- The company is updating its 2021 guidance for cash interest expense to be in a range of $130M to $135M (vs. earlier range of $142M to $152M).
- Shares trading 0.36% higher premarket