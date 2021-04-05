Nelnet Renewable Energy partners with three co-investors to complete $9.9M solar tax equity investment
Apr. 05, 2021 4:42 PM ETNelnet, Inc. (NNI)NNIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Nelnet’s (NYSE:NNI) Nelnet Renewable Energy announced the completion of a $9.9M solar tax equity investment into a portfolio of projects in the Northeast with three co-investors.
- The portfolio of projects is expected to generate over 19,900 megawatt hours of solar energy per year for a portfolio of community solar subscribers – renters, homeowners, and businesses – in the state of New York.
- Nelnet Renewable Energy to serve as the lead investor and fund manager over the duration of the investment; co-investors include Adams Bank & Trust and West Gate Bank, both of Nebraska.
- Nelnet continues to secure an additional $80M in 2021 solar tax credits for its co-investor platform.