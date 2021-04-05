Credit Suisse investment bank chief set to leave after Archegos debacle - Bloomberg
Apr. 05, 2021 4:53 PM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)CSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) investment bank head Brian Chin will leave the firm as part of a broader management reshuffle after the Swiss bank incurred losses from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The departure may be announced as early as Tuesday.
- Chin was promoted to CEO of the investment bank last year when Credit Suisse Group CEO Thomas Gottstein combined the unit with trading operations after former CEO Tidjane Thiam left.
- The bank's leaders are also discussing replacing its chief risk officer, Lara Warner, but keeping Gottstein as CEO as they assess its losses from Archegos's failure that can total billions of dollars.
- The company is planning to update investors on the Archegos situation this week, two people told Bloomberg.