Air Lease delivers new Boeing 737-8 aircraft to Cayman Airways
Apr. 05, 2021 4:55 PM ETAir Lease Corporation (AL)ALBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Air Lease (NYSE:AL) announces the delivery of one new Boeing 737-8 aircraft on long-term lease to Cayman Airways.
- Featuring LEAP-1B27 engines, this is the third new 737-8 to be delivered to Cayman Airways from ALC’s order book with Boeing.
- “Our team has now leased three generations of Boeing 737 aircraft to Cayman Airways: the 737-300, 737-800 and now the 737-8. The new technology 737-8s will further the airline’s long-term goals, providing advanced technology, passenger comfort and fuel-efficiency,” commented Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease.