Trulieve Cannabis initiates stock offering
Apr. 05, 2021 5:03 PM ET By: Shweta Agarwal
- Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) announces an underwritten public offering of 4,400,440 subordinate voting shares. Underwriters' overallotment option is to purchase up to an additional 660,066 shares.
- Net proceeds from the offering is expected to be used primarily to fund the business development and for general working capital purposes.
- Company statement, "The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering."
